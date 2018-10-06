NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center will be hosting the Foster and Adoption Care Essentials series on their campus, beginning Oct. 18. Offered by the Granite State College Education & Training Partnership, the series is free and open to the public. Individuals interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent can pre-register online for one module, or the whole series, by visiting etp.granite.edu/schedule/faces,.
Each module of the training can be attended individually. The fall schedule includes:
Orientation - Thursday, Oct. 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Regulations - Thursday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The Developing Child - Saturday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-noon
The Effects of Childhood Trauma - Saturday, Nov. 3, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Experiencing Grief & Loss - Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-noon
Promoting Positive Behavior - Saturday, Nov. 10, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Lifelong Connections - Thursday, Nov. 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Carol Sanborn 603-286-8901, ext. 203, or carolsanborn@spauldingyouthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.