PLYMOUTH — Peter Francese, expert on demographics and consumer trends, will be the guest speaker at a community forum to explore the social, economic and demographic challenges that plague New Hampshire. The presentation, 'Engaging Community: Identifying Solutions Related to Jobs, Housing & Sustainability in Our Towns,' and is free and open to the public. The conversation will take place at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m.
A panel including Jay Polimeno, a residential and commercial real estate broker; Doug Moorhead, retired chief of police from Woodstock; and Robert MacLeod, president and chief executive officer of Mid-State Health, will join Francese as he leads the discussion with the goal of facilitating a productive dialogue about the future of local communities.
Francese co-authored the book 'Communities and Consequences: The Unbalancing of New Hampshire’s Human Ecology,' and 'What We Can Do About It.' He and the other panel members will share experiences with local challenges and will look to the audience for input as they collaborate to find the best possible solutions to help communities move forward. Francese has been featured in articles around the state, as well as a PBS documentary on the topic, and is widely recognized as an expert in the field of community sustainability.
The event is sponsored by the Plymouth, Lincoln-Woodstock and Bristol rotary clubs, the Grafton Regional Development Corporation, Pemi Baker Television, the Flying Monkey, and the Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce.
