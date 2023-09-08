CENTER BARNSTEAD — Carol Shea-Porter will be the guest speaker at a meeting of Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton and Alton, on Monday, Sept. 11, at Barnstead Town Hall, 108 South Barnstead Road.

Join the meeting after 6 p.m. for social time and light refreshments, with the meeting to start at 6:30 p.m. Shea-Porter will speak about saving democracy through faith in ourselves and each other, with grassroots advocacy and actions.

