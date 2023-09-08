CENTER BARNSTEAD — Carol Shea-Porter will be the guest speaker at a meeting of Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton and Alton, on Monday, Sept. 11, at Barnstead Town Hall, 108 South Barnstead Road.
Join the meeting after 6 p.m. for social time and light refreshments, with the meeting to start at 6:30 p.m. Shea-Porter will speak about saving democracy through faith in ourselves and each other, with grassroots advocacy and actions.
In New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in 2006, Shea-Porter, a liberal Democrat, defeated Republican incumbent Jeb Bradley. Her election, considered one of the biggest upsets of that election cycle, followed a grassroots campaign with a shoestring budget. Shea-Porter’s campaign not only lacked deep pockets, but it also lacked the support of the Democratic establishment. She became the first woman from New Hampshire to win a Congressional seat.
Shea-Porter was re-elected on several subsequent occasions, and was then followed in office by Chris Pappas after she decided not to run again in 2018. During her time in Washington, she supported increasing the minimum wage and doing away with the Bush tax cuts, and she worked tirelessly on behalf of veterans.
Save these dates for upcoming Tri-Town meetings:
Monday, Oct. 2, at Pearson Road Community Center, Alton, with speaker Joyce Craig, mayor of Manchester and a candidate for governor.
Monday, Nov. 6, at Barnstead Town Hall, with speaker Cinde Warmington, executive councilor and candidate for governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.