NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum has issued a coast-to-coast “all call” to former USS Intrepid crew members for a reunion on board the vessel on Aug. 16-19.
Aug. 16 will mark the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Intrepid (CVS-11), the World War II-era Essex class aircraft carrier that is now home to the Intrepid in New York City.
The special 75th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration Weekend will feature a special ceremony to mark the occasion and to honor former crew members who will share stories of their tours of duty.
The museum is also accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crew members and their families. Each item added to the museum’s collection helps to express and interpret Intrepid’s stories of service for more than one million visitors each year.
Throughout the weekend, the museum will offer guided tours of the ship and behind-the-scenes curator-led tours of the museum’s collection storage facility. There will be a special former crew member dinner with United States Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer.
For some former crew members, this will be the first time they have been aboard their ship since the completion of their service.
Intrepid’s 75th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration Weekend is open to the public, and will feature programs and events specifically tailored for former crew members and their families, as well as opportunities for members of the public to interact with the visiting former crew members. More than 280 former crew members have confirmed their attendance.
Now a museum and national historic landmark, the aircraft carrier Intrepid was one of the most successful and stalwart ships in U.S. history. Nicknamed “The Fighting I” by its crew, Intrepid served in the Pacific during World War II, surviving five kamikaze attacks and one torpedo strike. Intrepid later conducted submarine surveillance in the North Atlantic during the Cold War and served three tours of duty off Vietnam. It also was one of the primary recovery vessels for NASA during the Mercury and Gemini missions, and retrieved astronauts Scott Carpenter, Gus Grissom and John Young after their respective orbits and splashdowns in the Pacific.
To learn more about the anniversary weekend and for registration information, visit www.intrepidmuseum.org/75 or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.
