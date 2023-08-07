ALTON — The Forest Society is looking to recruit and train Volunteer Trailhead Outreach Program volunteers to provide trailhead outreach at Mount Major during the busy summer and fall seasons. Volunteers engage and share information with visitors at the Mount Major trailhead parking area under a new pavilion.
Learn about how you can help care for Mount Major by engaging with people, talking about hiking safety and sharing a positive message. Join in a virtual information session on Monday, Aug. 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. This session is not mandatory in order to join the program, but is offered to learn more about it.
“More than 80,000 people are estimated to hike Mount Major every year, and for many of those new to hiking, Mount Major is often their first ‘real mountain’ experience,” states Carrie Deegan, reservation stewardship and engagement director. “Trailhead volunteers have been really helpful in providing information about way-finding and trail conditions, hiker safety and sharing how visitors can recreate responsibly, minimizing their impact on the environment.”
The Forest Society is proud to continue meaningful visitor outreach efforts at Mount Major by continuing to grow this volunteer program, which is modeled after the highly successful Trailhead Stewards Program in the White Mountain National Forest and the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Trailhead Stewardship Program. An Americorps Volunteer Generation Fund grant through VolunteerNH is helping to support expansion of the VTOP program at Mount Major.
The society is a private, nonprofit land trust and forestry organization established in 1901. The Forest Society also owns over 190 forest reservations constituting nearly 60,000 acres in 100 New Hampshire communities and currently holds more than 750 conservation easements statewide, thus together permanently protects more than 190,000 acres of New Hampshire’s landscapes for the benefit of nature and people.
