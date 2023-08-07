ALTON — The Forest Society is looking to recruit and train Volunteer Trailhead Outreach Program volunteers to provide trailhead outreach at Mount Major during the busy summer and fall seasons. Volunteers engage and share information with visitors at the Mount Major trailhead parking area under a new pavilion.

Learn about how you can help care for Mount Major by engaging with people, talking about hiking safety and sharing a positive message. Join in a virtual information session on Monday, Aug. 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. This session is not mandatory in order to join the program, but is offered to learn more about it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.