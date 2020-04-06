WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration issued a notice to state departments of transportation that the agency is suspending enforcement measures under the Federal-aid Highway Program for states that choose to permit commercial food trucks to operate and sell food, in accordance with state laws, at designated, federally-funded interstate highway rest areas.
“America’s commercial truck drivers are working day and night during this pandemic to ensure critical relief supplies are being delivered to our communities,” said FHWA Administrator Nicole R. Nason. “It is critical to make sure truck drivers continue to have access to food services while they’re on the job serving our nation.”
By statute, commercial activity in the federally funded interstate right-of-way is prohibited with limited exceptions. Given the extreme and unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FHWA administrator will not take remedial measures against states that allow food trucks to operate in rest areas off the interstate for the duration of the national emergency declared by the President in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
These actions are temporary, and states must be in compliance with federal law once the Presidentially-declared emergency ends.
