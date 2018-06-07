PLYMOUTH — Mary Saucier Choate, UNH Cooperative Extension field specialist, will be teaching a Safety Awareness in the Food Environment class for food pantries on Tuesday, June 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Whole Village Family Resource Center, 258 Highland St.
SAFE reviews critical food safety and sanitation concepts such as personal hygiene, preventing cross-contamination, controlling time and temperature, and receiving food donations. SAFE workshops provide food safety training for new employees and volunteers, and refresher information for more experienced staff.
The two-hour workshop uses practical discussion and hands-on demonstrations to help participants apply safe food handling practices in the workplace.
There is no cost for the workshop, but pre-registration is required by contacting the Grafton County UNH Cooperative Extension office at 603-787-6944 or e-mailing teresa.locke@unh.edu.
