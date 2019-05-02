FARMINGTON — Moose Mountains Regional Greenways will offer a children's outdoor discovery activity on Saturday, May 4, as part of its nature-oriented program for families called "MOOSE-ies for Families." The "Follow a Stream" event, led by Greenways staff members and volunteers, will take families on a nature walk along a stream flowing through the conserved woodlands of Bob and Debbie Leary’s Forty to One farm in Farmington.
At a similar event last spring, children searched for creatures living in a cupful of pond muck, got to hold a red eft (juvenile salamander), observed a snake, baby turtle, and frog, and discovered some of the special plants of springtime.
The "Follow a Stream" event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon on May 4, with a bad-weather date of Sunday, May 5. Children of all ages, and their families, are welcome. Dip nets will be available, but families should bring their own rubber boots, a change of pants and socks, and a snack for the children, as well as optional buckets for collecting.
The outing is free for MMRG member families, but pre-registration is required. For more information, directions, and to pre-register, call MMRG Education Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125 or email info@mmrg.info.
