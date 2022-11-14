A younger W.C. Fields

A younger W.C. Fields, right, stars in "So's Your Old Man" (1926), to be shown with live music on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center. For more information call 603-536-2551 or visit flyingmonkeynh.com. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — He was a performer who could be recognized by just the nasal twang of his voice. But prior to reaching iconic fame in talking pictures, W.C. Fields successfully starred in a popular series of silent feature films for Paramount Pictures and other studios in the 1920s.

Rediscover the non-talking W.C. Fields in "So's Your Old Man" (1926), one of his best silent pictures, in a screening on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 Main St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.