A younger W.C. Fields, right, stars in "So's Your Old Man" (1926), to be shown with live music on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center. For more information call 603-536-2551 or visit flyingmonkeynh.com. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — He was a performer who could be recognized by just the nasal twang of his voice. But prior to reaching iconic fame in talking pictures, W.C. Fields successfully starred in a popular series of silent feature films for Paramount Pictures and other studios in the 1920s.
Rediscover the non-talking W.C. Fields in "So's Your Old Man" (1926), one of his best silent pictures, in a screening on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 Main St.
General admission is $10 per person, general seating. Live musical scoring will be provided by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis.
The film was remade as a talkie in 1934, with W.C. Fields again starring, under the title 'You're Telling Me!' In 2008, 'So's Your Old Man' was added to the U.S. National Film Registry.
W.C. Fields remains famous today for his comic persona as a misanthropic and hard-drinking egotist with a snarling contempt for dogs, children and women.
Although Fields achieved lasting fame as a movie star in talking pictures of the 1930s, his long career encompassed decades on the vaudeville stage as well as a series of silent film roles in the 1920s.
For the music, Rapsis improvises in real time, while the film is running, using a digital synthesizer that allows him to recreate the "movie score" texture of a full orchestra.
The Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center is located on 39 Main St. For more info, call 603-536-2551 or visit flyingmonkeynh.com.
