Volunteer Robert Bryant fixing an old metal detector at last month’s Repair Cafe.  These fix-it events are held on the last Sunday of every month at Makers Mill, and attendees can bring in broken items for free repair and advice. The next Repair Cafe will be held Sunday, June 25, between 1 and 4 p.m. (Courtesy photo/Josh Arnold)

WOLFEBORO — Do you have something that you keep meaning to fix? Maybe it's a favorite necklace with a broken clasp, a treasured sweater with a hole, a bicycle that needs tuning, a chair with a loose leg or a small, broken appliance?

Take it to Makers Mill at 23 Bay St. on Sunday, June 25, between 1 and 4 p.m., and volunteers will help you fix it.

