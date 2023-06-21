Volunteer Robert Bryant fixing an old metal detector at last month’s Repair Cafe. These fix-it events are held on the last Sunday of every month at Makers Mill, and attendees can bring in broken items for free repair and advice. The next Repair Cafe will be held Sunday, June 25, between 1 and 4 p.m. (Courtesy photo/Josh Arnold)
WOLFEBORO — Do you have something that you keep meaning to fix? Maybe it's a favorite necklace with a broken clasp, a treasured sweater with a hole, a bicycle that needs tuning, a chair with a loose leg or a small, broken appliance?
Take it to Makers Mill at 23 Bay St. on Sunday, June 25, between 1 and 4 p.m., and volunteers will help you fix it.
June’s Repair Cafe will be the third hosted at Makers Mill. The event will repeat on the last Sunday of every month, always from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers at the first two events successfully repaired chairs, tables, lamps, a stained-glass art piece, curtains and appliances.
Expertise and tools will be available in Makers Mill's various shops, including woodworking, machining and metalwork, metalsmithing and jewelry, bike and ski, fiber arts, fine arts and electronics. Attendees are encouraged to bring any tools or materials that may be necessary for their repairs.
Makers Mill is still in need of additional volunteers with certain “fix-it” skill sets to be available during the Repair Cafe to assist attendees in repairing their broken items or giving advice on how to fix them. People who are skilled at woodworking, sewing and mending, bicycle maintenance, metal and machining or electronics are encouraged to help on June 25; those interested can reach out to Repair Cafe co-organizer Nadine San Antonio at 603-391-5661 or sanantn54@gmail.com.
Repair Cafes are part of an international movement supporting sustainability by repairing items instead of throwing them away, reducing waste and promoting a circular economy.
For more information, contact Antonio. To learn more about the movement, visit repaircafe.org/en.
