LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia welcomes We Care Five O’clock Shadow on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. We Care welcomes back Five O’Clock Shadow, the award-winning Boston based a cappella group with a unique and energetic style. FOCS last performed for We Care in 2019 to an enthusiastic packed house that resulted in many requests for a return performance in the Lakes Region.
Tickets for We Care presents Five O’clock Shadow go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
Five O’Clock Shadow is comprised of six talented vocalists who are renowned for their harmonies and their ability to mimic musical instruments as they sing. What began as a simple a cappella group morphed into a vocal powerhouse. Their abilities take the art form of a cappella music to a new jaw-dropping level while maintaining a high level of musicality and innovation.
The Colonial Theatre is located at 609 Main Street.
