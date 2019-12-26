CONCORD — Andover photographer Jay Fitzpatrick will open a new photography exhibit at the Red River Theatre’s art gallery on Wednesday, Jan. 1, with a free public reception on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Fitzpatrick’s exhibit will feature several images from his recent travels to the Palouse area of Washington State, and Whitman County, Washington, where more wheat is produced than in any other county in America.
His display, “Here, There and This,” also will feature a variety of photographs from near and far, in color, black-and-white, and infrared.
Fitzpatrick is a member of camera clubs in Concord, New London, and the Lakes Region, and is a member of the New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists and the Lakes Region Art Association. He also teaches photography courses and workshops in Tilton and Andover.
The Red River Theatres are located at 11 South Main St., Concord. For gallery hours or more information, contact the artist at jall@tds.net.
