LACONIA — The 10 New Hampshire Conservation Districts have announced the first grant round of the NH Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant.
This year's applications were made available on June 1 and due on July 29.
An optional zoom informational session for interested applicants will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Registration Required: https://climategrant.eventbrite.com.
This farm viability program has been launched to improve the resilience of farms in the face of extreme weather events and a changing climate. Direct grants to NH farms to invest in on-farm infrastructure, equipment, and innovative practices will support farm profitability and the long-term viability for NH’s agricultural sector.
Interested in applying? Visit the Belknap County Conservation District website at www.belknapccd.org to view information and access the Grant Application, email belknapconservation@gmail.com, or call 603-527-5880.
