NEW HAMPSHIRE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert and Emergency Alert System on Oct. 3.
At 2:18 p.m. on Oct. 3, FEMA will begin sending a WEA test message to WEA-capable wireless devices, and most handsets will receive the alert within a few minutes. The test message will state: “This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The alert will have a special tone and vibration that will repeat twice. There is no charge to receive the message.
U.S. Cellular is one of several national wireless carriers participating in the test.
“Our participation in this test will provide valuable information on the effectiveness and reliability of the emergency alert system and wireless emergency alerts,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales at U.S. Cellular in New England. “We encourage everyone to have their wireless phones turned on and available at the time of the test so they know what to expect in a real emergency.”
There are three categories of alerts sent through WEA: imminent threat alerts about emergencies including extreme weather, AMBER alerts, and Presidential alerts about emergencies of national consequence. Users may opt out of imminent threat and AMBER alerts but cannot opt out of receiving Presidential alerts.
The test was originally scheduled for Sept. 20. FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, postponed the nationwide test due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.
This will be the first national WEA test. For more information, visit www.fema.gov/emergency-alert-test.
