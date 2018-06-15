GILFORD — The First Baptist Church of Belmont will serve its monthly community meal at their Church Street location in Belmont on June 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who needs a hot meal or fellowship. There is no cost for the meal. Meals are held on the second Saturday of each.
For more information, call 603-267-8185.
