ASHLAND — Second District congressional candidate Dr. Stewart Levenson will be the guest speaker at the June Pemi-Baker Valley Republican Committee Spaghetti dinner on Friday, June 15, at the American Legion Hall, 37 Main St. in Ashland. State Senator Andy Sanborn, who is running for Congress for the 1st Congressional District, will also speak.
The dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and will includes spaghetti, meatballs, Italian sausage, salad, garlic bread, beverages, and dessert.
Dr. Levenson is a Republican Congressional candidate from Hopkinton. He is the former Medical Director of the VA New England Network and the highest-ranking whistleblower in VA history. He has always been a tireless advocate for his patients and their families and considers his run for Congress the necessary next step to bring about reform. He is an avid hunter and has been a firearms instructor for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for the past 10 years.
Senator Andy Sanborn is married to Representative Laurie Sanborn and is current and past Chairman of the Senate Commerce, Health and Human Services and Ways and Means Committees. He is a longtime small government activist.
Tickets are $10 at the door for adults, $5 for children 5-12 years, and 4 and under are free, with a special family price of $25. Non-perishable items or cash donations for the Plymouth Food Pantry are encouraged.
For more information, contact Cindy at 603-536-3880 or via email at deerladydwh@gmail.com.
