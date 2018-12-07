GILFORD — Lafayette Hotels, owner of 30 hotels in Maine and New Hampshire including Fireside Inn & Suites, is offering free rooms to families who have children or relatives in the hospital over the holidays. The program, called Home for the Holidays, is offered over Thanksgiving and Christmas. Available to families facing an emergency or extreme hardship such as a death in the family or having their home destroyed by fire, guests are first screened by the hospital and then referred by the hospital or the Red Cross.
“Our company has been doing this program for many years,” said Francis Tuscano, general manager of Fireside Inn & Suites. "Our Home for the Holidays program insures that the cost of a hotel room doesn’t stand in the way of visiting a child or relative in the hospital during this special time of year. We hope that the program makes things a bit easier for those in need and that it can help a patient feel better sooner.”
“Each year we hear so many touching stories. The program was originally developed for families, particularly those with children, but we we’ve expanded it over the years to include people who have suffered emergencies such as losing their home to fire”, said Katie Kelly, president of Lafayette Hotels.
When this program ends on January 2, several Lafayette Hotels offer special year-round rates for families at area hospitals. Families may make reservations for Home for the Holidays by contacting their hospital, the Red Cross or the hotels directly.
