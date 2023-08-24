08 COM fire lt. honored

Adrienne Stevens' nephew, Chris Stevens, congratulates Fire Department Lt. Brian Keyes after presenting him with the Leadership Lakes Region's annual Adrienne Stevens Leader Award. (Courtesy photo)

.

LACONIA — Laconia Fire Department Lt. Brian Keyes was honored recently by his Leadership Lakes Region classmates who voted Lt. Keyes as their choice for the annual Adrienne Stevens Leader Award.

Named in honor of the late Adrienne Stevens for her dedication to community and volunteerism as demonstrated by her co-founding of Leadership Lakes Region 27 years ago. 

