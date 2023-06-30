LACONIA — Have you ever wanted to research your family history, but didn’t know where to start? Sign up for Laconia Public Library’s Genealogy Workshop Series. This four-part workshop will introduce participants to genealogy, walk through developing a research plan, documenting your findings, validating information, and explain software and database options for building your family tree. These workshops are led by Ginny Martin, a retired librarian and software engineer. Ginny holds a Certificate of Genealogical Research from the Boston University Center for Professional Education. Sign up is required for each of the four sessions. These workshops will take place every other Wednesday at 6 p.m., beginning July 5, and ending Aug. 16, and will build off of each other. To register call 603-524-4775 or email info@laconialibrary.org.
Our Story New Hampshire will set up their Story Station at Laconia Public Library on Tuesday, July 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to gather community stories. The story station will allow each participant to share their experience, feelings, hopes, and thoughts on life before, during, and in anticipation of a post-pandemic reality. The Story Station is a professionally staffed, mobile unit equipped to gather these stories at community locations. Individuals sign up in advance for short 15-minute appointments and, in response to a prompt, tell an audio story, or write their story in response to the prompt. Individuals leave the appointment with a digital copy of their story and have the opportunity to upload it to the Our Story NH website.
All participants will receive a $20 gift card for gas or groceries. Stories may be shared with attribution or anonymously. Interpreters are available if requested in advance. If you or someone you know would like to share a story, contact the library to book a 15-minute time slot. All ages, walks of life and experiences are welcome. To sign up, call 603-524-4774 or email info@laconialibrary.org. For more information about this project visit ourstorynh.com.
The Library offers two monthly book groups and new participants are always welcome. The Evening Nonfiction Book Group will meet on Thursday, July 6, at 6 p.m., to discuss "It’s All Relative," by A.J. Jacobs. The Mystery Book Group will meet on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m., to discuss "A Slow Fire Burning," by Paula Hawkins. Sign up is required, copies of the books are available at the Library.
Let’s Create! will offer adults two sessions to get creative on Wednesday, July 26. Create a delicious and nutritious fruit or vegetable out of colorful shapes. Using card stock and canvases, you’ll leave with a fun art piece to hang in your kitchen or office. Sign up is required, choose from the afternoon session at 1 p.m., or the evening session at 5 p.m. To sign up, call 603-524-4774 or email info@laconialibrary.org to register.
The Stitch Craft group will continue to meet biweekly on Thursday, July 13, and Thursday, July 27. from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Bring your current project to this informal meet-up and make progress on your creation while in the company of other fiber artists.
On Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m., Erin Moulton, librarian, genealogist and published author, will be presenting her program, "A Recipe for Success: Finding Women Through Community Cookbooks." Community and church cookbooks are treasures that give us a glimpse of female groups, encapsulated in a place and time. Besides providing delicious treats, these recipe books can also be a springboard to genealogical adventure. Join the library as it goes over recipes for Ghorabie, Pacific Slope Punch and Maple Creams, in search of clues to unlock the stories of our female ancestors. Participants will receive a few choice vintage recipes, as well as a “recipe” for research planning.
Drop-in Tech Help is available Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., and Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m., for one-on-one guidance. Drop in and have your basic computer or electronic device questions answered by a tech-savvy librarian.
