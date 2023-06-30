LACONIA — Have you ever wanted to research your family history, but didn’t know where to start? Sign up for Laconia Public Library’s Genealogy Workshop Series. This four-part workshop will introduce participants to genealogy, walk through developing a research plan, documenting your findings, validating information, and explain software and database options for building your family tree. These workshops are led by Ginny Martin, a retired librarian and software engineer. Ginny holds a Certificate of Genealogical Research from the Boston University Center for Professional Education. Sign up is required for each of the four sessions. These workshops will take place every other Wednesday at 6 p.m., beginning July 5, and ending Aug. 16, and will build off of each other. To register call 603-524-4775 or email info@laconialibrary.org.

Our Story New Hampshire will set up their Story Station at Laconia Public Library on Tuesday, July 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to gather community stories. The story station will allow each participant to share their experience, feelings, hopes, and thoughts on life before, during, and in anticipation of a post-pandemic reality. The Story Station is a professionally staffed, mobile unit equipped to gather these stories at community locations. Individuals sign up in advance for short 15-minute appointments and, in response to a prompt, tell an audio story, or write their story in response to the prompt. Individuals leave the appointment with a digital copy of their story and have the opportunity to upload it to the Our Story NH website.

