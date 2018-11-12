GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery’s Open Mic Singer-Songwriter contest comes to a conclusion Tuesday, Nov. 13.
The contest, managed by host Paul Luff, has featured solo, duos and trio groups, playing three songs each, with at least one original tune. A panel of guest judges have scored the performances, with a winner picked from each of the first seven weeks of the contest. After seven qualifying weeks, the weekly winners, plus two wild card entries, will compete for the $500 grand prize.
"There's definitely been a different vibe during the seven qualifying weeks. Customers have shown their appreciation for the original music that's being played and shown an interest in seeing who ends up winning the night, Luff said. "There are nine excellent finalists. It should be an awesome night of music. Where else could you hear nine original performers in one night?"
Patrick’s Pub and Eatery holds Open Mic every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the pub with host Paul Luff.
For more information, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com.
