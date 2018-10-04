CENTER HARBOR — Ellacoya Chapter 43, Order of the Eastern Star, will host their monthly supper on Saturday, Oct. 6. The meal is open to the public, and will include ham, beans, casserole dishes, salads, and homemade pies. This will be the final supper of the season.
The supper will take place at the Squam Valley Masonic Building, located on Route 3/25 at the Center Harbor/Holderness town line. Ticket sales begin at 4:15 p.m., with adults $8 and children $3. The meal will be served from 5-6:30 p.m., or until food runs out.
The supper supports the chapter’s chosen charitable organization, the New Hampshire Food Bank.
