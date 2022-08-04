Last weekend the first set of Lakes Region Household Hazardous Waste Collections were held. Nearly 700 households took the opportunity to safely dispose of substances from the home and garage.
The second round of regional collections will be held Saturday, Aug. 6. It is the last opportunity to dispose of items such as oil-based paints and stains, old gas, pesticides, fertilizers, fluorescent bulbs, and pool chemicals without a fee. Residents and residential taxpayers in the 24 participating Lakes Region communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of Household Hazardous Waste to any one of the four collection sites throughout the region.
HHW will be collected at the Newfound Regional High School in Bristol (access from River Rd), the Public Works Garage in Laconia (27 Bisson Ave.), the Town Highway Garage in Moultonborough (68 Hwy Garage Rd.), and the Ossipee Public Works Garage (55 Main St.).
The collections will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The participating communities for the 2022 collection are: Alexandria, Andover, Belmont, Bridgewater, Bristol, Center Harbor, Effingham, Franklin, Freedom, Gilford, Gilmanton, Hebron, Hill, Holderness, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, New Hampton, Ossipee, Sanbornton, Sandwich, Tamworth, Tilton, and Tuftonboro.
As a reminder: acrylic/latex paint and alkaline batteries are NOT considered HHW and will not be accepted on the collection days. These products can go in with the household trash (dry out the paint before disposal).
To read the most recent collection updates, get a list of products that are accepted, and see FAQs, visit the LRPC HHW website www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp or call 603-279-5334 or 603-279-5341.
