The second round of regional collections will be held Saturday, Aug. 6. It is the last opportunity to dispose of items such as oil-based paints and stains, old gas, pesticides, fertilizers, fluorescent bulbs, and pool chemicals without a fee. (Courtesy photo)

Last weekend the first set of Lakes Region Household Hazardous Waste Collections were held. Nearly 700 households took the opportunity to safely dispose of substances from the home and garage.

The second round of regional collections will be held Saturday, Aug. 6. It is the last opportunity to dispose of items such as oil-based paints and stains, old gas, pesticides, fertilizers, fluorescent bulbs, and pool chemicals without a fee. Residents and residential taxpayers in the 24 participating Lakes Region communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of Household Hazardous Waste to any one of the four collection sites throughout the region.

