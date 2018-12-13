GILFORD — The final Gilford Farmers Market will be held Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Gilford Youth Center on Potter Hill Road from 9 a.m. to noon. Both farmers and craftspeople will be there.
The children’s market will also be there. The children have come up with original ideas of items to sell.
Aaron of Winnipesaukee Wood Farm will be there with a variety of fall produce, such as winter squashes and root vegetables. He also has homemade relishes and dips.
Joyce of The Shepherd’s Hit in Gilford sells fresh frozen lamb, maple syrup, eggs and many other items. She has recipes, herbs and sauces for lamb. Her eggs sell out fast, so coming early is encouraged to get a dozen straight from the henhouse.
Todd of Todd’s Sugar House in Belmont has bottles and cans of maple syrup, as well as syrup and maple cream aged in oak barrels to give it a special flavor. He offers maple cream samples on crackers, and is best enjoyed on toast or bagels. Maple sugar pairs well with coffee, available at the Historical Society’s coffee and doughnut table.
For shoppers looking for gifts, Amy of Big Bags and Udder Things has a wide variety of handcrafted items. A specialty item is her braided bags, which can be special ordered in a choice of colors. The bags have six pockets for phones, keys, and more. She has bags and aprons for Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots, and Bruins fans. She also has wine bogs for sports fans.
Marcia Harris-Bell of Winnipesaukee Quilt Company is a Gilford native who creates quilts, quilted wall hangings with holiday motifs, table runners, and mittens. They are made with recycled woolen sweaters, and lined with fleece.
The market is grateful to the sponsors who have helped the Gilford Historical Society make the market a success, including Belknap Landscaping Company, Gilford True Value, Bill and Sally Bickford, MacDonald Veterinary Services, Patrick’s Pub and Eatery, Woodshed Roasting Company, and the Community Youth Center.
The society is also grateful to Sandy McGonagle and the Gilford Rotary for the renovation of the Rowe House ell. Proceeds from vendors fees and the society’s coffee and doughnut tables went toward paying some of the expenses.
