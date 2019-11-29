LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee and the Laconia Public Library will offer the film 'Mao’s Last Dancer' as the December selection for the International Film Series. It will be shown at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. The series offers a monthly selection of international films, shown September-June at the Laconia Public Library.
'Mao’s Last Dancer' is based on the true story of Li Cunxin and his journey a village in China to international stardom as a world class ballet dancer for the Houston Ballet.
In the last days of Mao’s grip on China, Li’s school is visited by government officials seeking candidates for dance training. As a child, through an intervention by his teacher, he is selected. Leaving his family at age 11 brings years of loneliness, physical stress, and great risk.
The story of courage, hard work, and the result of American outreach also features scenes of world-class dancing.
For more information, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
