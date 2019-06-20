SANBORNTON — Exchange students from the Lakes Region got together for a farewell party on June 2 as they neared the end of their stay in New Hampshire. Students from Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Vietnam came to the state to immerse themselves in American culture and the English language. The farewell celebration was a traditional barn dance and potluck with their host families.
Susan Dyment, academic coordinator for Cultural Homestay International in Central New Hampshire, and host parent Nancy Mangs planned the party. Jacqueline Laufman of Canterbury played fiddle and taught the students about the traditional dance style, and Audrey Budington of Sanbornton also performed. Lynn Chong and Rob Pearlman hosted the party in their barn on Wadleigh Road.
Host parent Kari Jukka-Pekka Vainio of Plymouth was an exchange student from Finland in the 1990s. This year he hosted Yu Jin Albrecht of Belgium, a senior at Plymouth Area High School. Albrecht and Vainio both play cello in the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra. Both appreciated that the academic coordinator tries to match student interests with those of host parents.
There are still students waiting to be matched with families for the upcoming school year. These students come with health insurance and spending money to join local families for a semester or the full school year. Dyment, working with families from Plymouth to Bow, interviews families and helps navigate the application system to strive for good matches. Call her at 603-387-7050, or email susan@gatehouseguidance. Openings are available at Belmont, Newfound, Plymouth and Inter-Lakes high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.