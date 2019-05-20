LACONIA — The Laconia Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion Post 1, and Greater Laconia Ministerial Association are jointly sponsoring a Field of Flags this Memorial Day.
Volunteers will be placing 3,936 flags on the lawns of the Congregational Church of Laconia and around the flagpole in Veterans Square, representing those listed on veterans' memorials in downtown Laconia. The flags will be on display from May 25 through May 27, in time for Laconia’s Memorial Day Parade.
The count, provided by the VFW, includes people from Belknap County who fought in the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
There will be a flag dedication ceremony at the field on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27. Before the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park, there will be a brief reflection, prayer and time of silence at the Field of Flags.
All flags will be removed on Tuesday, May 28, and placed in storage for use at future events.
To assist in commemorating those who have served in the United States military, individuals or families are invited to participate in providing the flags. People wanting to honor or remember someone who has served or is serving in the military are asked to make a memorial donation in any amount. That person’s name will be included on a list posted at the field, and published in local media.
Local businesses and community groups are invited to contribute to the funding of this project. Any organizations making a donation $150 or more will be noted as a supporting sponsor, if they wish.
Once flag expenses are met, any remaining proceeds from donations will be divided between the Laconia VFW and the American Legion. Donations may be sent to: Congregational Church of Laconia UCC, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246. Note "Field of Flags" on the memo line, and clearly print the name of the person to be listed.
Questions about donations or other aspects of the Field of Flags event may be directed to Rev. Paula Gile, 603-524-0668 or paula@laconiauccc.org.
