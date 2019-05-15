LACONIA — The Laconia Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Post 1 and Greater Laconia Ministerial Association are jointly sponsoring a Field of Flags display. The field, located on the lawns of the Congregational Church and around the flag pole in Veterans Square, will be on display from May 25-27, in time for Laconia’s Memorial Day parade.
Volunteers will place 3,936 flags on Saturday, May 25. The flags, each 12 inches by 18 inches, represent the names of fallen heroes listed on Veterans memorials in the downtown area. This includes service members from Belknap County who fought in the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
There will be a Flag Dedication Ceremony at the field on Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27. Before the Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park, there will be a brief reflection, prayer and moment of silence at the Field of Flags.
All flags will be removed Tuesday, May 28 and placed in storage for future use.
To assist in commemorating those who have served since the Korean War, community members are invited to participate in providing the flags. People may honor or remember someone who served or is currently serving in the military by making a donation in his or her name. The names will be included on a list posted at the field, and published in local media prior to the parade. Friday, May 17 is the deadline to submit names to be included.
Local businesses and community groups are also invited to contribute to the funding of this project. Any organizations making a donation over $150 will be recognized as a supporting sponsor.
Once flag expenses are met, remaining proceeds will benefit the Laconia VFW and American Legion. Donations may be sent to Congregational Church of Laconia UCC, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246. Note on the memo line “Field of Flags” and clearly print the name of the person to be listed.
For questions, call Rev. Paula Gile at 603-524-0668 or email paula@laconiauccc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.