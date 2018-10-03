FRANKLIN — Classmates from the Franklin High School Class of 1958 and their significant others recently met for a 60th reunion.
After enjoying lunch at Granny Judy’s Kitchen in West Franklin, the group journeyed south to Webster Place to view the exhibits of the Franklin Historical Society and be treated to a slideshow culled from negatives taken by the Poblenz Photography Studio, now in the Society’s archives.
