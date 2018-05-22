WOLFEBORO —As it prepares for the summer market season, which starts on Thursday, May 31, the Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market is undertaking a fundraising campaign to expand its Double SNAP program.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is federally run and offers nutrition assistance to low-income individuals and families. By offering “Double SNAP” benefits at the summer market, participants can double the monetary value deducted from their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, accessing healthy market food more easily.
Joanne Ducas, fundraising volunteer and farmer from Effingham's Mountain Heartbeet Farm, said the group has set a fundraising goal of $10,000, which will allow matching of SNAP benefits up to $40. If the goal is reached this season, the market will be able to serve a total of 290 SNAP families and individuals during its 19 summer weekly markets and 11 winter markets.
Tax-deductible contributions may be sent to Kathey Wotton, Secretary, 30 Circuit Road, Ossipee, NH 03864 or they may be made online at www.WolfeboroAreaFarmersMarket.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wolfeboroareafarmersmarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.