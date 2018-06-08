NEW HAMPTON — The open air Farmers' Market of New Hampton will open Saturday, June 9, and run through Columbus Day weekend.
Located on Townhouse Road, near Exit 23, the market offers local vegetables, fruit, eggs, farm goods, and live music.
Hours are 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday. For more information, call 603-968-9530.
