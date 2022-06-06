GILFORD — The Gilford Library invites all ages to come to the library for a lesson covering a Native American gardening technique known as the Three Sisters on Thursday, June 9 at 3:30 p.m. This is an old form of companion planting that will suit any gardener in our area. Come for a children’s short story and participants will even plant the three sisters in the ground. This program is co-sponsored by the Gilford Library and NH Farm to School - Lakes Region. The NH Farm to School (NHFTS) Program was established in 2003 as a pilot program to introduce local apples and cider into NH K-12 schools. Since then, NHFTS has been working to establish new farm-to-school connections with growers and schools in other parts of the state. New Hampshire Farm to School is an initiative of the University of New Hampshire’s Sustainability Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.