MEREDITH — A plowing competition, tractor rides, horse drawn wagon rides, a tractor display and live music will part of the fun at Moulton Farm’s Farm Fest 2018 on Saturday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday’s fun includes the Granite State Draft Horse and Pony Association’s plowing contest. In this event, which begins at 10 a.m., teams of horses and ponies will complete using skills crucial to farmers in New Hampshire’s past. The event is estimated to run until 1 p.m., depending on the number of teams competing.
In addition to the plowing competition, local singer and guitarist Julia Velie will sing at the farm on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can also take photos to share with friends and family of the sheep visiting the farm, the various fall displays and games, and then either walk or take a free tractor ride to and from the farm’s "pick your own" pumpkin patch to search for the perfect pumpkin. The farm’s corn maze, which celebrates Meredith’s 250th birthday, will also be open. There is an admission fee to the maze, but the other events are free.
Sunday’s fun includes free horse-drawn carriage rides around the farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and music from the father and son duo Steve and Ben Kelley between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free tractor rides will also be available to and from the pumpkin patch on Sunday, and the corn maze will also be open.
On both days, visitors can enjoy food and snacks from the farm’s kitchen and bakery, as well as warm, freshly made donuts from the Cider Bellies stand at the farm. The farm will also have a display of antique farm-related equipment.
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road off Route 25 and is open seven days a week. To learn more, visit www.moultonfarm.com, or Facebook.com/MoultonFarm.
