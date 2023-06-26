Farewell to foreign students from afar

Exchange students from seven countries gathered on Wadleigh Road in Sanbornton for a farewell barn dance and potluck. They will soon be leaving for Belgium, France, Poland, Japan, Italy, Spain and Turkey. They spent the school year with local host families and attended Plymouth, Gilford, Winnisquam, Franklin, Newfound and Inter-Lakes High Schools. (Courtesy photo)

SANBORNTON — Exchange students from the Lakes Region got together for a farewell party on June 11, as they neared the end of their stay in New Hampshire. Students from Belgium, France, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain and Turkey came to the state in the fall to immerse themselves in American culture and the English language. The farewell celebration was a traditional barn dance and potluck with host families and local high school friends.

Susan Dyment, of Sanbornton, academic coordinator for Cultural Homestay International in Central New Hampshire, planned the party. Jacqueline Laufman of Canterbury played fiddle and taught the students about the traditional dance style. Other musicians sat in with accordion and fiddle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.