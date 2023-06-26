Farewell to foreign students from afar

Exchange students from seven countries gathered on Wadleigh Road in Sanbornton for a farewell barn dance and potluck. They will soon be leaving for Belgium, France, Poland, Japan, Italy, Spain and Turkey. They spent the school year with local host families and attended Plymouth, Gilford, Winnisquam, Franklin, Newfound and Inter-Lakes High Schools. (Courtesy photo)
SANBORNTON — Exchange students from the Lakes Region got together for a farewell party on June 11, as they neared the end of their stay in New Hampshire. Students from Belgium, France, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain and Turkey came to the state in the fall to immerse themselves in American culture and the English language. The farewell celebration was a traditional barn dance and potluck with host families and local high school friends.
Susan Dyment, of Sanbornton, academic coordinator for Cultural Homestay International in Central New Hampshire, planned the party. Jacqueline Laufman of Canterbury played fiddle and taught the students about the traditional dance style. Other musicians sat in with accordion and fiddle.
Lynn Chong and Rob Pearlman hosted the party in their barn on Wadleigh Road.
One host parent attending was Kari Jukka-Pekka Vainio of Plymouth. He was an exchange student from Finland in the 1990s. This academic year he and his wife Melissa, hosted Sami Lekkal of Belgium, a senior at Plymouth Area High School and classically trained violinist. Both host parents play in the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra. They appreciate that the academic coordinator matches student interests with those of the host family.
There are still students waiting to be matched with families for the upcoming school year. These students come with health insurance and spending money to join local families for a semester or the full school year. Dyment, working with families from Plymouth to Bow, interviews families and helps navigate the application system as for good matches are made. The result is a life-changing experience from kind public diplomacy. Call her at 603-387-7050 or email susan@gatehouseguidance to learn more.
