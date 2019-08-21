'The Fantasticks' is playing at the North Country Center for the Arts at Jean’s Playhouse, Lincoln. Director Bryan Halperin revisits a show that once earned him a Best Director nod, with Katie Proulx reprising her role as the Mute (for which she won a best supporting actress award). This time, Katie choreographs as well as performs in a cast that includes Michael Lepore and Sarah Mjlnamow as young lovers Matt and Luisa. (Courtesy Photo)