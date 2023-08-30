LACONIA — Fall is full of opportunities to learn something new, so why not stop in and get a library card? September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and Laconia Public Library is raffling off water bottles full of chocolates generously donated by Lindt Chocolate. Sign up for a new card or renew your library card during September and be entered to win.
Want to learn how to save money by saving energy? Wes Golomb, clean energy expert and author, will share ways to help you save money on your energy bills and create a more comfortable home. Whether you are looking to build or retrofit your home, or want to learn ways to cut your energy bill, find out more on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., when Wes presents Saving Energy and Money Heating and Cooling Your Home. Copies of Wes Golomb’s book will be available for purchase.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m., is the inaugural meeting of the library’s writing group. Whether you have had work published, or never written more than a grocery list, then this is the place for you. Each month participants will complete a short writing prompt, discuss what they’ve been working on, and what issues they face when trying to write.
Join the library on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., for New Hampshire War Monuments presented by Kathleen D. Bailey and Sheila R. Bailey. From the border with Canada to the border with Massachusetts, a look at the way the Granite State honors those who made the supreme sacrifice.
What factors are responsible for the rise in homelessness? What are the historical forces that led to this national crisis? On Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., Dr. Yvonne Vissing will present Understanding Homelessness in NH which examines the history of homelessness and commonly used approaches to understanding it and doing something about it.
On Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m., author John Doelman will share his newly published book of poetry and nature photography, "Quetico Connection." Doelman crafted this collection of poetry and nature photography while traveling by canoe in Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park. Quetico Connection brings the personal experience of wilderness canoe tripping to you through introspective poetry and connecting photography. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
The Library is excited to announce the new Fantastic Fiction Book Group. The Fantastic Fiction Group will explore different genres in fiction and meet for a monthly book discussion. The group will be run by several Laconia Library staff members in rotation. This month the group will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m., to discuss "Shrines of Gaiety," by Kate Atkinson. The Evening Nonfiction Book Group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., to discuss "Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy," by Damien Lewis. The Mystery Book Group will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m., to discuss "Lavender House," by Lev AC Rosen. New members are always welcome, sign up is required and copies of the books are available at the library.
Let’s Create! will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. and at 5 p.m. to create a spicy-scented mini pumpkin. Using yarn, a styrofoam ball and cinnamon sticks, adults will create a seasonal decoration for the home. No experience is required, and all materials are provided. This program is for adults only. Sign up for the afternoon session from 1 to 3 p.m. or the evening session from 5 to 7 p.m., by phone 603-524-4774 or email info@laconialibrary.org to register.
The StitchCraft group will meet biweekly on Thursday, Sep. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 21, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Bring your current project to this informal meet-up and make progress on your creation.
Drop-in Tech Help is available Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 3:00 p.m., for one-on-one guidance. Drop in and have your basic computer or electronic device questions answered by a tech-savvy librarian.
