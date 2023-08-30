LACONIA — Fall is full of opportunities to learn something new, so why not stop in and get a library card? September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and Laconia Public Library is raffling off water bottles full of chocolates generously donated by Lindt Chocolate. Sign up for a new card or renew your library card during September and be entered to win.

Want to learn how to save money by saving energy? Wes Golomb, clean energy expert and author, will share ways to help you save money on your energy bills and create a more comfortable home. Whether you are looking to build or retrofit your home, or want to learn ways to cut your energy bill, find out more on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., when Wes presents Saving Energy and Money Heating and Cooling Your Home. Copies of Wes Golomb’s book will be available for purchase.

