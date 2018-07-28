LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Service’s Family Resource Center invites families with young children to explore free daily playgroups and activities at their facility, located at 719 North Main St. in Laconia.
Every Monday from 9 to 9:30 a.m., the FRC holds “Raising Readers” Storytime, offering families an opportunity to relax and enjoy stories, songs, finger plays and other literature-related activities together. On Wednesdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m., families can enjoy “Happy Sounds: Sharing Music & Movement,” a class where caregivers and children participate together in movement and rhythm activities set to music. “Happy Sounds” is a great for building social skills while enjoying all of the physical, emotional & intellectual benefits that interaction with music can bring.
In addition, “Giggles ‘N’ Grins” Community Playgroup meets on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to visit “Giggles ‘N’ Grins” and participate in fun, thematic, and seasonal activities for local children to play together and get to know one another. Playing with children of similar ages enhances a child’s social and emotional skills to better prepare children for success in school and beyond.
These free activities are appropriate for children ages birth to five years old. Participation in playgroups provides opportunities for mothers, fathers, grandparents, and caregivers to share and connect with other area families while enjoying their children’s play in a safe environment. Anyone visiting playgroups and activities is able to share resources with each other and explore all that the Family Resource Center has to offer.
For more information, contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811 or visit www.lrcs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.