LACONIA — The Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire is offering a variety of parenting programs this fall for parents of children of all ages. Most classes are held in the early evenings and are offered free of charge, with free dinner and childcare available on-site each evening for families in attendance. Advance registration is requested for each program as space is limited. Assistance with transportation may be available with advance notice and approval.
Parenting classes scheduled for this fall will include:
- Cooperative Co-Parenting (four weeks beginning Oct. 2) for non-married, separated, or divorced parents and caregivers raising children together from separate households, covering topics such as positive communication, reducing and resolving conflict, and negotiating agreements.
- Slow Cooker Meals Made Easy (five weeks beginning Oct. 30) offering simple meal ideas for feeding a family. Each family will be provided with a free slow cooker, and will prepare a healthy meal each week in class to take home and cook later. Weekly nutrition lessons are also provided.
- Understanding Children’s Growth and Development: A Nurturing Skills Module (six weeks beginning Nov. 1) sessions will focus on understanding the stages of growth and development and on establishing nurturing family routines. For this class only, participants have the choice to enroll in daytime sessions from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or evening sessions from 6-8 p.m.
- Sober Parenting Journey (14 weeks beginning Nov. 6) for parents who are in recovery from addiction, this class provides a valuable source of fellowship and support and enhances awareness of triggers that may bring about relapse. Personal recovery, accountability, positive actions, and parenting challenges are only some of the topics discussed by group members. Participants should have at least 90 days of sobriety prior to the start of class.
- Call Tricia Tousignant, Family Resource Center, at 528-0391, or email tricia.tousignant@lrcs.org for more information or visit our website at www.lrcs.org and review our current Parent Education Programs at the Family Resource Center page. Attendance certificates will be provided at all parenting programs sponsored by LRCS’ Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire.
For hundreds of families living in the Lakes Region each year, the Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire, a program of LRCS, offers respectful, non-judgmental education, early intervention, and support to assist families in their efforts to meet needs, make positive connections, and prepare children for success today and tomorrow because the Family Resource Center believes strong families lead to strong communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.