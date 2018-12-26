TILTON — The Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center offered photos with Santa Claus, a chance to design ornaments and snow globes, guided by Driven by Art, shopping for gifts for family members, and a hot turkey dinner as part of its first-ever Family Fun Night.
The Dec. 19 event served to introduce the Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center's new offices, at 5 Prospect St., Tilton.
About 60 guests celebrated the holiday season at the resource center, where one of the offices was transformed into a “store” that literally was overflowing with gifts that children between the ages of two and 17 could choose for their brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, and caregivers. Elves helped the youngest shoppers make their choices, while the older children selected gifts.
In the Happy Trails playroom, elves wrapped the gifts so they would be ready for the shoppers to hand out on Christmas morning. Each child also received a personalized stocking filled with goodies to take home.
Supporting the event were a number of individuals and organizations that donated food, clothing, and toys. The many volunteers, employees, and board members who helped before, during, and after the Family Fun Night also were key to the evening’s success.
Center Director Michelle Lennon commented on the healthy social connections being formed throughout the evening: “Experiencing healthy community, that is what this evening is all about.”
For more information about the Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center, call 603-286-4255 or email familyresourcecentertilton@gmail.com. Community members are encouraged to call, email, or stop in for more detailed information about the services offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.