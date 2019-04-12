BRISTOL — Bristol Elementary School will host a free family literacy dinner Tuesday, April 16, from 7-8 p.m. Bristol families are invited to enjoy a free meal, storytelling for the whole family with author and illustrator John Steven Gurney, and a family discussion on tips for sharing stories together. The evening is designed to engage families in their children’s learning, get families excited about reading, and to offer easy ways for families to encourage kids’ literacy skills. While the kids are occupied, each parent will be able to pick out two free, new books for each of their children.
Gurney is the illustrator of more than 140 children’s books, including 'The A to Z Mysteries' and 'The Bailey School Kids,' as well as the author and illustrator of 'Dinosaur Train,' and the graphic novel 'Fuzzy Baseball.'
This event is made possible by the Children’s Literacy Foundation’s Year of the Book grant awarded to Bristol Elementary School for this school year. This year, Bristol Elementary has hosted authors Marv Klassen-Landis and Deborah Bruss and storyteller Duncan McDougall, celebrated families returning Read to Me contracts pledging to read together at least twice a week, and held book giveaways. Classes have incorporated literacy into their curriculum, and the kindergarten added a new reading nook.
