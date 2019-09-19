MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library will celebrate Family History Month in October. They will host a variety programs on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Using Ancestry.com will be on Oct. 3. The Friends of the Library provides the library with a subscription to Ancestry.com. Learn how to search over 10,000 genealogical databases found in this resource, only accessible in the library.
Using HeritageQuest and AmericanAncestors will be covered on Oct. 17. HeritageQuest, owned by Ancestry, is a scaled-down version. Unlike Ancestry, it can be accessed from home. AmericanAncestors is hosted by the New England Historic Genealogical Society and largely focuses on New England, and can only be accessed from within the library.
Using FamilySearch and other free sites is the topic for Oct. 24. The Meredith Public Library is a FamilySearch Library Affiliate, which means more records on FamilySearch are available from within the library, even though it is freely available from home. Learn how to search this and other free sites.
The Genealogy Lock-In will be Friday, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m. Join fellow genealogists after the library closes for three hours to work on genealogy. A genealogist will be on hand to assist. Bring a laptop, or use one of the eight library computers. Pizza, dessert and beverages will be served. The library will raffle off a genealogist's gift basket as the final event of Family History Month, sponsored by the Friends of the Meredith Library.
The Meredith Public Library is at 91 Main St.
