GILFORD — A family favorite on Gilford Old Home Day is the Gilford Community Church and Youth Center Fair and Silent Auction, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24. The white elephant sale starts Friday, Aug. 23, 4-7 p.m. with gently used house items, jewelry, books, the man cave, and food at the Chuck Wagon. The fair is on Potter Hill Road.
Family movie night under the stars is Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m., with 'Secret Life of Pets 2.' Bring a blanket or chair. Concessions will be available for purchase, to benefit the Gilford Youth Center.
The fun continues Saturday morning, Aug. 24, at 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., when the white elephant sale continues. The Gilford Rotary pancake breakfast will benefit the Cheryl Lynn Walsh Scholarship Fund, from 7-10 a.m., wrapping up in time for the Gilford Old Home Day Parade.
After the parade, bring the kids to the youth center for free B.J. Hickman magic shows at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Hickman will entertain family audiences with comedy magic, deceptions, and mind reading. The shows are open to the public free of charge.
The silent auction will feature over $10,000 in items, including a new Husqvarna snow blower from M.B. Tractor & Equipment, valued at $900. There will also be deals from area eateries, outdoor fun, accommodations, professional services, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.