MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Recreation Department, Lakes Region Conservation Trust, and Castle in the Clouds have partnered together to host a Jack-O-Lantern Lane Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The family-friendly walk is free to the public. Guests are encouraged to come in costume to trick-or-treat down a jack-o-lantern-lit trail at Castle in the Clouds. Following the walk, guests can have complimentary, light refreshments by the fire pit.
“This is the first time we have done a Halloween themed walk,” explains Castle in the Clouds Program and Volunteer Coordinator Stephanie Poole. “We are very excited and expect this to be a popular event. The old adage, ‘two heads are better than one’ (or in this case, three heads) really plays out accurately when referring to our partnerships with Moultonborough Rec and the LRCT. We all find great success when we work together; it has been a wonderful relationship and we are excited to continue to offer free family events like this one to the public.”
The self-guided walk is appropriate for all skill levels. Weather-appropriate clothing and footwear are recommended, along with flashlights or headlamps. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 13.
To access the event, use the 586 Ossipee Park Road entrance, and park in either the hiker parking lot across from the bottling plant, or the main parking lot. This event is sponsored by Mill River Wealth Management, Pickering House Inn, and TMS Architects, with pumpkins donated by Moulton Farm of Meredith.
For more information, call 603-476-5900 or visit www.castleintheclouds.org.
