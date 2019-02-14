MILTON MILLS — Moose Mountains Regional Greenways and Branch Hill Farm/Carl Siemon Family Charitable Trust will jointly offer a children’s snowshoe walk as part of the Greenways program of nature-oriented activities for families called "MOOSE-ies for Families." The "Valentine Snowshoe Tracking" activity, led by New Hampshire Coverts Project volunteers Emily Lord and Tom Gardner, will take place at Branch Hill Farm in Milton Mills.
Lord and Gardner have been active participants in developing the "MOOSE-ies for Families" program and led the first family snowshoe event last winter. Lord is digital outreach manager at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and a member of Moose Mountains Regional Greenways’s board of directors. In addition to serving as pastor at Middleton Gospel Chapel, Gardner teaches the Middleton Nature Club after-school program.
Last year, youths went sledding, tried out walking in snowshoes, listened for bird songs at the edge of the woods and crowded around the leaders as they pointed out signs of wildlife along a snowy trail leading down to the river.
Anticipating the upcoming event, Pastor Tom said, “This family snowshoe walk is a chance to introduce kids to the animals that share our community and to show them how to read the signs and stories that wildlife leave behind.”
Lord added, “The first MOOSE-ies for Families snowshoe tracking event was so much fun, we’re really looking forward to this one!”
The event will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and is appropriate for children of all ages with their families. Although "MOOSE-ies for Families" activities are conceived as a benefit for member families, this Valentine Snowshoe Tracking event is free to all as a way to encourage new families to come and try it out.
Pre-registration is required. Children-sized snowshoes from the Tuftonboro Public Library will be available, as well as a few loaner snowshoes for adults. For more information, directions, and to pre-register, call MMRG Education Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125 or email info@mmrg.info.
"MOOSE-ies for Families" stands for Members Only Outdoor and Social Events for Families, and the entire program is free for MMRG members.
