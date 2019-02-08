FRANKLIN — Granite United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will help Franklin families with the filing of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Bessie Rowell Community Center in Franklin.
The FAFSA filing assistance program will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The FAFSA form is required by colleges and universities nationwide to determine a student’s eligibility for federal and institutional financial aid, as well as for federal education grants.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program also is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16, at the community center, and the New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation Network Organizations’ Center for College Planning assists families with completing the FAFSA in its Concord office.
As part of the free, individual counseling appointments, college counselors provide assistance in understanding postsecondary financing options beyond federal and institutional aid.
“Each year, approximately 10,000 New Hampshire high school seniors take this important step in the college process. To maximize federal and institutional financial aid, it is critically important for students and parents to submit the FAFSA by a college’s published deadline,” said College Outreach Specialist Valerie Castonguay.
To register for a 30-minute FAFSA filing appointment, or for assistance with a FAFSA question, call 603-227-5310. For more information about NHHEAF Network Organizations, see nhheafnetwork.org.
