GILFORD — Gilford District PTA will host an Informational Fair for the community on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at Gilford Middle School. There will be more than 30 clubs and organizations in attendance. From district departments to dance studios and safety organizations, community members are invited to find information in one spot. Anyone who joins the Gilford PTA as a member or sponsor at the event will be entered into a prize raffle. The Winni Wagon Food Truck will be selling dinner. For younger visitors, Penny the Panda from the Bank of New Hampshire student banking program will be visiting, as well as a face painting table. Admission to the information fair is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.