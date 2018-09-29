LACONIA — This Sunday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at The Lakes Gallery at Chi-Lin, artist Mary Graham will discuss how mountains inspired ancient Chinese poet-philosophers, and the influence of their poems on her oils.
Graham will be joined by poet Timothy Muskat from Sandwich, bringing a few poems and prose fragments, one from each of his five decades.
The event will include cider, sherry, and the opportunity to meet and hear New Hampshire and Boston poets. Fall Poetry Weekends will continue through Dec. 16. This event is free, and the public is welcome to attend.
The 1780 farmhouse gallery is located at 135 Eastman Road, near the Robbie Mills Sports Complex off Meredith Center Road. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. The gallery will be open Sunday 1-6 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, call 603-556-938, email suzanne@thelakesgallery.com, or visit www.thelakesgallery.com.
