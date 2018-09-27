GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library is hosting several programs this fall to offer opportunities to get outside.
On Monday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon, Rick Van de Poll, PhD of Ecosystem Management Consultants of New England, will lead a walk on Belknap Mountain. The group will identify ferns, herbs, lichen and mushrooms. Registration is required, meet at the lower parking lot on Carriage Road, or at the library if it is raining.
On Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Ned Therrien will lead a forestry hike in Weeks Woods. Therrien will discuss Gilford forest history, forest ecology, and photosynthesis and the color of leaves. Registration is required, meet at Week’s Woods, with parking available at the Department of Public Works, or Town Hall.
On the night of Oct. 2, Steve White of Wild Bird Depot will present at the library on techniques to help winter birds thrive, from 6-7 p.m.
Each of these programs are free and open to the public. Interested participants can contact the Gilford Public Library by email at library@gilfordlibrary.org, phone at 603-524-6042, or text at 603-367-0264 with any questions.
