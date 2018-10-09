FRANKLIN — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 10, and continuing each Wednesday through Nov. 14, Franklin VNA & Hospice is offering a Fall Grief Support Group in partnership with the Peabody Home.
Different from the drop-in grief support group hosted the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m., the Fall Grief Group is a more focused journey through the grieving process and requires pre-registration. The facilitated sessions will focus not only on the trauma related to the death of a loved one, but how to start to move past that trauma and back into living again. The group is set in a caring environment with other people who are in the grieving process and is facilitated by Franklin VNA & Hospice Chaplain Tobias Nyatsambo and Hospice Volunteer Beatrice Gove.
Nyatsambo notes, “What many people who’ve lost someone they love want, is the opportunity to be able to talk about their loved one without the uncomfortable grimace of friends and family. For the grieving person, once their loved one’s services have been concluded their grief doesn't just shut off. We are here to provide support for those people to help them heal.”
The grief group will provide a space where those who have lost loved ones can safely share what they are going through with people who have had a similar loss, in an environment structured to help them navigate the grieving process.
To register for the Fall Grief Group, contact April at Franklin VNA & Hospice by calling 603-934-3454.
