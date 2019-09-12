FRANKLIN — Gold Wing Road Riders Chapter NH-G is hosting the Fall Foliage Poker Run. All proceeds will benefit the Tilton New Hampshire Veterans Home.
The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 13, and starts and finishes at the Elks Lodge, 125 S. Main St. All bikes, groups and cars are welcome.
Registration is from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., and is cash only. Cost is $25 per rider and $20 per co-rider. Both riders will receive poker card. There are cash prizes for high and low hands, door prizes, a raffle, and a mileage contest.
Available for purchase separately, the Elks Lodge will be serving breakfast from 7-11 a.m. for $7. Lunch will be available a la carte.
Proceeds will benefit the Elks Lodge. For more information, email directors.nhg@gmail.com, or visit www.gwrra-nhg.org.
