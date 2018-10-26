MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Bride’s Fall Bridal Show at Church Landing, Mill Falls at the Lake will be on Sunday, Nov. 4, from noon-3 p.m.
The show will feature the latest bridal gowns and styles from A Day to Remember Bridal Boutique; florals; colorful and creative linens and table designs; photo booths; wedding cakes; live music; DJs; photographers; invitations; free copies of the latest bridal magazines in the Wedding Library; limos; and even pizza samples from Nolan’s Brick Oven Bistro . The show emcee, Nazzy Entertainment DJ, will have games and bridal information.
"We have a lot of fun things planned for the show," said Kathi Hopper of Lakes Region Bride. "Every bride wants to look her best on the big day and Galleria Salon will be at the show doing free updos and makeup consults. Our friends from On the Rocks Bartending will be talking about signature drinks; you will be able to sample some tasty cakes and so much more."
The grand prize at the show will be a Two Night Stay for Two People at the waterfront Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport, Maine, with breakfast included. The name of one lucky bride-to-be will be drawn at the show; the prize also includes $100 in cash from Lakes Region Bride.
The show will take place throughout the function spaces at Church Landing, including in the Chris Craft Room, Winnipesaukee Ballroom and the rustic Carriage House. Brunch dining is available at the inn’s Lakehouse Grille.
After brunch, head to the show to visit with experienced wedding professionals. "At the end of the show, we will be doing our popular bouquet toss and then drawing the grand prize. The show truly has something for every bride-to-be - and all couples too. We hope to see you there," said Hopper.
Admission is $5 per person at the door; brides-to-be can pre-register at www.lakesregionbride.com.
For information, call 603-293-2327, or email info@lakesregionbride.com. Church Landing is located at 281 Daniel Webster Highway.
